After that first album, you didn’t release much for about two years. How come?

It was about management and all that stuff getting switched up, so there were a lot of difficulties in that. I was also afraid to drop for a little bit. Not in the sense where I would care what people thought, but I was afraid of the label saying something, things like that. But then I just had to take that risk. As I grew older, I grew more confident. I thought and planned out my craft. Do I want to be out here doing everything for everybody and just being a puppet? Or do I want to make music that I want to make and spread messages I want to spread? I do things the way I feel they have to be done because in a way, I’m exposing myself with the music.

That whole period made me tap back into before “Overwhelming” dropped, because that’s when I really loved it. When you’re going through the system and you have to go through this person or that person, your business is all over the place and it’s not fun anymore. It’s why so many signed artists want to be independent.

Are you signed right now?

Yeah, to Motown. But I love Motown. They’re doing good for me. I’m at the point where I’m just embracing everything, taking what I have and making the most of it at my age. I really see what I had and what I got, so I’m doing as much as I can right now. Because I’m going to regret what I don’t do more than what I do.

I see that in your approach with this recent comeback. Just hitting people with two mixtapes after not releasing for almost two years.

Exactly, and in all all chaos, there’s a cosmos. Carl Jung said that. “In all chaos there’s a cosmos, in all disorder there’s a secret order.”

How did you feel about coming back into the spotlight with these two new projects? Were you nervous at all?

I was excited for real, for real. You can take the lead-up to something as being nervous or you can take it as being excited. Leading up to SWEET 16, I got excited, because it was the way I wanted to drop it. I planned SWEET 16 in two days. I was just listening to my songs going crazy. Like, “Bro. I got so much music. I just want to drop it all.” I was on some Lil B, like BasedGod type, talking about wanting to drop 500 songs. So I dropped the SWEET 16 as a gift to myself. Dropped that, it went up. Shot a video, it went up. All based, real raw, just me in Philly. I freestyle all my music—just punching in, one or two bars at a time. But all it’s all off the dome. I don’t really write. What I do is learn new words. I’ll go search up weird words and just write them in my notes and then have them in the back of mind.

Do you read a lot?

I listen. I don’t read books really. I listen to philosophers. Carl Jung is a psychologist type, he be going crazy on it. You gotta tap in. Him, Alan Watts. These people, they quotes just be life changing.

I wanted to ask what you’ve been listening to. You were tweeting about the new Madlib project a few weeks back, which was really cool to see. What have you been into lately?

Not going to lie, I’ve been listening to a lot of producers now. I’m trying to only get my inspiration from producers now. I feel like it’s a whole other dimension of sound you could go with. We listen to rappers so much and it’s getting repetitive to me. Certain songs I’ll find and it’s like, “Yeah, this is dope.” But it’s to the point where Flying Lotus or Madlib, I could listen to for hours and I can’t get sick of them. But if I’m going to name some love, I got to show love to my boy Quadie Diesel. He go hard, he’s a big inspiration. Shout out Robb Banks, too. Robb Banks be smacking.



I can see your appreciation for producers in the names that you’ve worked with, from Working On Dying to Narcowave. A lot of those beats feel like they’re touching new ground. “Ambition” is a song that especially shows the strength of your ear for production.

Yeah, I’m tapped in with a lot of groups of producers. Shout out Narcowave, shout out Working on Dying. My boy McCoy produced “Ambition.” All these beats are so crazy, I be making my vocals a part of the beat instead of rapping over it a lot of the time. Just experimenting, adding layers to my vocals and making it all one.

I noticed that on UNORTHODOX.

Yeah I be doing that a lot. I tried to combine multiple beats within one song on UNORTHODOX too, because people be having short attention spans. I wanted to do five songs that might be three or four minutes, but you still always listen to the full jawn because it keeps switching up every one of two minutes. All them songs are super unorthodox the way we put them together.

What made you decide to drop those two projects on SoundCloud and not Spotify or Apple Music?

Because that’s where I started off. It brings me back to just having fun with it and being excited to drop new music the way that I want to drop it. SoundCloud gave a lot of artists a chance, just being able to release music for free and listen for free.