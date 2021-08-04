It sounds like you were soaking up live music from an early age. Did you always have this drive to write, record, and perform music?

I just knew I loved singing more than anything. I loved reading and writing too but I hadn’t put together all the pieces that I was going to be a singer-songwriter when I grew up.

When did all the pieces come together? Is there a specific moment you can remember or did it happen over time?

I don’t think there was one specific moment, but it definitely started to click when I was halfway through college at NYU as an English major. I did music at my high school, which I loved, but it just became homework and I wanted a break from that. I don’t know what my plan was with an English degree, I just knew I liked reading and writing. So I did that for a while and then after two years of writing essays nonstop, I was just like, “I can’t do this anymore.” Then I learned that NYU had a build-your-own-major school, where you could take classes across different departments. I went to Gallatin and took classes on songwriting, business, jazz, and theory—I got to diversify my interests because it wasn’t such a strict curriculum. In songwriting class we had to bring in a fully written song once a week and perform it. I’d never had to do that before. That was the most motivating.

Have any of those songs seen the light of day?

Absolutely not.

Will they ever see the light of day?

Maybe some reiteration of them, but definitely not in their own original form. I was loosely exploring the same themes as “Love Song.” I just hadn’t figured out exactly how to turn my poems into songs. They were more experimental for sure.

Last time you spoke to Pigeons & Planes you said that so much of what you felt like you couldn’t tell anyone, you channel into your music, so in a way it’s like we’re listening to all your secrets. What’s your current process for writing lyrics?

It varies but for the most part I start by myself, writing a few lines that aren’t in any shape or form close to a song. It’s more about getting down what I have to say before I need it to fit into a song. At NYU a lot of the advice was not to overthink things or over-edit while you write. Just get everything you need to get out first and then you work backwards and organize from there.

What advice do you have for songwriters looking to improve their writing?

Don’t overthink it and don’t take yourself too seriously. Especially when you’re writing things down for the first time, just let everything out. I also read a few weeks ago that you shouldn’t write in a beautiful, expensive leather notebook because then you feel like everything that goes in it has to be perfect. And that’s so accurate because if I’m writing on my phone or in the throwaway notebook in my room, I can just scribble down all my thoughts and not care how it looks.

As a bilingual artist your songwriting moves effortlessly between English and Spanish, sometimes even in the same song. When you’re writing lyrics, how do you decide which language to use?

It’s less of a decision and more genuine because all of my life has been Spanglish. Growing up in New York, everyone at school and most of my friends spoke English. But a lot of my family still doesn’t speak English so there’s a lot of Spanish at home. The two languages are completely melded in my head to the point where I don’t think I speak English or Spanish properly anymore, it’s just a weird combination of both. That comes out naturally when writing. But I do think Spanish is a more passionate and romantic language so there are some things that just feel better to say in Spanish.

Can you think of a Spanish expression to describe where you’re at right now?

There’s a line in “No Soy Para Ti” that says “no te metas donde no te aman” which means, “Don’t put yourself where people don’t love you.”

You have this lyrical ability to say so much with so little. What does the title of your debut EP Stuck in the Sky mean to you?

It’s about a long distance relationship so I was quite literally stuck in the sky for multiple hours between LA and New York. I had a lot of time to think about the concept of a long distance relationship—how do you keep a relationship moving when you’re in two different places, living two different lives in two different time zones? It feels like the relationship pauses whenever you’re apart and starts again when you’re back together. But what about all that lost time in between? It’s not moving forward or backward… It’s kind of just stuck. Stuck in the Sky was about figuring out how to navigate that experience.

There’s an acute attention to detail in your work, from the way you write a lyric to the way you deliver a vocal. Is there a detail in one of your songs that you wish more people would’ve caught?

I don’t think there’s one where I felt people missed it, which I’m very grateful for. I’m the kind of person who reads the lyrics when I listen to a song for the first time. I always want people to do that with my music because it starts off as a poem and is so writing focused. I hope that the attention to detail leads to that.