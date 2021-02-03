YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to display why he's one of hip-hop's most versatile artists with the release of his new song "Toxic Punk."

The Baton Rouge native creates a melody that feels inspired by pop-rock hits. Skillfully riding the DJ Trebble, Dmac, and TnTXD-produced instrumental, he uses his time to touch on the dark themes that permeate his music.

"Ugly boy, toxic punk, they don't love me/Foreign drugs, hallucinations all I see/Acting crazy, get the police called on me," YoungBoy raps on the chorus before getting more introspective in a verse. "I just want to dive from off the stage and pray to God I don't fall/I say the drugs what made me," he croons. "Lately making sure the fire don't go out on the strong/I take one puff I'm lazy, I take some puffs I'm lazy. ... All these drugs that I'm on don't make me any stronger."

"Toxic Punk" comes after YoungBoy welcomed his seventh child, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., into the world in January. Kentrell Jr. is the first child he shares with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya.

Listen to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new track "Toxic Punk" up top.