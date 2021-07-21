Following a recent interview with Headkrack on Dish NationYoung M.A has responded to speculation that she’s pregnant.

In the conversation, she said she “absolutely” wants to be a parent in the future, which sparked speculation among her fans. 

“Absolutely, I’ma be married by then,” she said after she was asked if she could see herself as a parent. “I want a boy. I want a boy first, and then a girl. That’s it. … I told my girl this, I’d rather a boy first because he’d be the one taking care of his little sister. He gotta hold her down, cause that’s how it was with me…my big brother, rest in peace…he made sure I was straight.” 

After the clip started circulating on social media, M.A decided to clarify the situation a little while also hinting that she and her girlfriend are looking to have children at some point.

“Of course my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant that’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh,” she wrote in an Instagram comment, per Hollywood Unlocked. “Y’all bored lol but I get it… Sell ya stories [smirking emoji] and we workin’ on one now [shush emoji].”

Young M.A released her most recent project Off the Yak back in May.