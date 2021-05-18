YG and Mozzy have revealed the tracklist and cover art for their joint collaboration Kommunity Service, as well as its May 21 release date.

The artwork is a tribute to the cult classic Belly and the late DMX, showing YG and Mozzy in all-white suits and red bandana-print ties. The tracklist boasts features from Ty Dolla Sign, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tyga, G Herbo, Young M.A, and more.

In a press release, YG said the project is, “Strictly for the streets.” Mozzy added that they’re, “Just doing our Kommunity Service. West Coast been closed so it’s time to turn it back up.”

The release date and tracklist announcement arrive after the two California natives dropped off the singles and videos for “Perfect Timing” with Blxst and “Bompton to Oak Park.” Check out the full tracklist below and stay tuned for the project to drop on Friday.



1. “Gangsta”

2. “Dangerous” f/ G Herbo

3. “Bompton to Oak Park”

4. “MAD” f/ Young M.A

5. “Vibe With You” f/ Ty Dolla $ign

6. “Drop A Location” f/ A Boogie wit da Hoodie

7. “Toot It Up” f/ Tyga

8. “First 48” f/ D3szn, E Mozzy & Celly Ru

9. “Bite Down”

10. “Perfect Timing” f/ Blxst