Despite many venues and festivals opening back up with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s still not completely safe outside. Wiz Khalifa, for example, just revealed he’s contracted coronavirus without having any symptoms.

Wiz took to Twitter to reveal his health status. “Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid,” he tweeted. “No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while.”

He said that despite being stuck in the house, he still plans to deliver content for his fans and continue to work on his next project.

Wiz is not the only recent musician to get the virus, as the Foo Fighters also revealed on Instagram that someone in their “organization” contracted COVID.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew, and most of all fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date,” the band wrote in a post.

While we’re all eager for things to return to some semblance of normalcy, it’s important to still stay safe—and get fully vaccinated—until we collectively get there.