Willow Smith has unleashed her new album Lately I Feel Everything, with appearances from Travis Barker on three tracks as well as showings from Tierra Whack, Avril Lavigne, Cherry Glazerr, and Ayla Tesler-Mabe. This is Willow’s fourth solo studio offering following her 2019 self-titled; she dropped two collaborative projects in 2020, R I S E with Jahnavi Harrison and The Anxiety with Tyler Cole.

Willow’s growth in life and music is fully apparent on this album. The pop-punk fusion that the 20-year-old leans into thrashes and churns through each transition, from “Gaslight” with Travis Barker to “dont SAVE ME” and everything that follows on the 11-track voyage. But even as Smith goes unapologetically punk, she still finds calmer moments to lean into neo-soul treatments.

Willow dropped her single “Lipstick” weeks prior to the record’s release, pairing the single with very lyrically accurate visuals.

At 12 p.m. ET today, Smith, Travis Barker, and Avril Lavigne have a live performance of songs from the album coming to Watch Together, available on Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook. Willow announced the livestream on IG:

“This is such a special moment for me,” she wrote in the caption. “Celebrating the release of my album with @travisbarker + @avrillavigne #WatchTogether on Instagram and Messenger. Thank you for coming on this journey with me.”

A press release promises, “The event is equal parts intimate, electric, punk and unexpected. In between songs, Willow and her friends and family—including her mom Jada—discuss her musical journey from her days performing ‘Whip My Hair’ at age 10 to now, a full decade later writing, producing and performing her music.”

Listen to Willow Smith’s Lately I Feel Everything, with guest features from Barker, Lavigne, Tierra Whack, and more down below, and keep an eye on her Instagram for that 12 p.m. ET live performance.