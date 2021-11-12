Kanye West’s explosive Drink Champs interview was an undeniable hit.

The two-and-a-half-hour sit-down managed to garner more than 3 million views within the first 12 hours of its release, marking a new viewership record for RevoltTV. Ye opened up about a wide range of topics during the episode, addressing everything from his marriage to Kim Kardashian and his thoughts on cancel culture to his regrets on signing Big Sean and his highly publicized beef with Drake.

Unsurprisingly, the interview created quite the stir on social media and continued to nab headlines even days after its premiere. But, as we learned earlier this week, Ye was just getting started. Tonight, RevoltTV has unleashed part 2 of its extensive Ye interview that includes a special appearance by Larry Hoover Jr.—the son of Gangster Disciples co-founder, Larry Hoover.

Co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN confirmed the second installment via Instagram on Tuesday, and went on to share a handful of snippets from the episode.

“@KanyeWest invites @LarryHooverJR_ to the table for a deeper conversation,” the caption read.

You can check out part 2 of Ye's Drink Champs interview above.