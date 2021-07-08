Wale is taking a break from social media, but not to cleanse his timeline or simply get away from his phone. The D.C. rapper shared via his Instagram Stories that he has been “extremely sick” and doesn’t even have the energy to check calls or texts in his current condition.

“I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday,” Wale wrote. “I’ve missed many calls and texts. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this shit ain’t slight.”

It’s unclear what the illness might be. The message continued with Wale saying he’ll be back stronger than ever.

“Soon as I can come back strong, I’ll be back strong,” he wrote. “As for now, management will run my socials. Much love, see y’all soon.”

Prior to this unfortunate news, Wale was preparing to release his next studio album Folarin 2, which will be his first full-length release since dropping Wow… That’s Crazy in 2019. He also dropped a flurry of EPs and singles since then and recently popped up with EarthGang on their track “Options.” Wale is an artist who’s known to live in the studio, so hopefully this illness won’t set him back too far and he’ll be able to take care of his health.