Texas rapper Wacotron has just unleashed his debut mixtape Smokin Texas, paying homage to his southern roots and adding trap flare along the way.

A product of Waco, Texas, Wacotron reps his city wherever he goes, from his stage name down to his energizing raps. Smokin Texas is yet another reminder that Wacotron is from the Lone Star State, and he’s proud of it. Laced with Southside production, Wacotron decides to carry an entire load of this project lyrically.

The only guest appearance by way of Chicago with G Herbo pulls up to assist on the Marshemelllow-produced track “Umbrella.” Wacotron and G Herbo trade bars over the trap-centric beat, each spitting about how they live their lives at full throttle. The two linked up to drop a video for the single as well.

We also linked up with Marshmellow, who is most notably known for his house music production, to talk about what it’s been like transitioning into the realm of hip-hop.

Speaking of Marshmallow and visuals, along with Smokin Texas, Wacotron also dropped a music video for “Hole in the Cup.” The gritty visual aesthetics pair well with Marshmallow’s production and Wacotron’s bars of grinding while his competitors were “waiting for the bus.”

Listen to Wacotron’s new mixtape Smokin Texas featuring G Herbo down below, and watch the music video for “Hole in the Cup,” up top.