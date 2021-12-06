Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show took place in Miami just two days after his tragic passing, and the event doubled as a touching tribute to the late designer.

Like most of Virgil’s shows, the music selection was memorable. Benji B, music director for LV menswear and longtime friend of Abloh, curated an eclectic mix of songs for the runway playlist, like the Brazilian track “Tudo O Que Você Podia Ser” that Kanye West and Pharrell were seen vibing to.

The song that attracted the most attention, though, was a complete unknown. Near the beginning of the show—at the 4:55 mark of the livestream—an unreleased song started playing that stopped everyone in their tracks.