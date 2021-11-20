V9, the masked drill vigilante, is back.

Returning with his new mixtape, Murk With A Mouth, the Hackney-bred rapper offers fans 15 new bangers, with guest spots from Unknown T, Ghetts, Mazza, Billy Billions, Jimmy and ZNZE sprinkled throughout the 41-minute set, while producers Ghosty, AV, Gotcha, Parked Up, M6, TN_490 and more bring the #98s star’s hood comic book to life.

“Master”, produced by Morts, is one of the tape’s many highlights—an exercise in what V9 does best: delivering straight-talking drill slappers! The bass-heavy roller ripples through speakers thanks to its weaponised drum kicks and V9’s booming voice. “Shoulda Woulda Coulda”, featuring Ghetts, is a prime example of drill and grime united in sweet harmony, opening up with a stone-cold verse from Ghetts before V9 comes through and drops his signature brash, street-level bars over the R&Drill soundscape.

Murk With A Mouth does precisely what it sets out to do. The tape is a focused, 15-track effort that further adds to the mystery and lore surrounding V9’s masked persona, one banger after the next, and stands as easily one of the best UK drill projects of the year.

Stream Murk With A Mouth in full below.