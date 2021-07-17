With Unknown T’s second full-length project, Adolescence, just around the corner, the East London drill star has given fans another taste of the 14-track tape, which is set to feature Nafe Smallz, Potter Payper, Digga D and more.

After dropping the electrifying COLORS performance for his single “Goodums” last month, T has wasted no time dropping his new AXL Beats and Byrd-produced number, “Driller Sh!t”. Sonically, “Driller Sh!t” does precisely what it says on the tin—it’s loud, in your face, and sends seismic shockwaves through your speakers.

The visuals for “Driller Sh!t” match the track’s menacing aura. Throughout, Unknown T—who is decked out in his merch collab with Billionare Boys Club x PLACES+FACES—can be seen posted up on the block with his crew at night, adding an ominous and nocturnal vibe to the cinematics.