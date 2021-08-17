After an incident in 2018 where Trippie Redd was arrested in Atlanta for allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a handgun and pointing it in her face, the District Attorney for Fulton County has now decided not to prosecute the rapper.

According to TMZ, despite the police having probable cause for arrest in 2018, the attorney’s office will not carry out any prosecution for the case. Trippie Redd was 18 at the time of the incident and was taken into custody in Atlanta at the time.

As those charges have been cleared, Trippie Redd is also preparing to release his forthcoming album, Trip At Knight. The album comes loaded with features from artists like Drake, Lil Durk, Playboi Carti, and even his late rap peers Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion.

Also included on Trip At Night is Trippie’s latest hot single, “Holy Smokes,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. The two rappers dropped off the psychedelic visuals for the track, along with the announcement of Trippie’s Tripp At Knight headlining tour with Live Nation. The tour is set to begin on August 25 in Minneapolis and closes out in Los Angeles this October. SoFaygo will join the show to open at the majority of the dates except for two. Iann dior is set to open the tour, as well.

Trip At Knight is due out soon.