During a conversation with E-40 for HipHopDX, Too Short talked about a song he had planned with Drake, and revealed why it never happened.

“I was really focused on being on that Drake vibe, and I was just about to do a song with Drake,” the Bay Area legend says in the video above. “I feel like it might have happened, and then he got the 13 Billboard Awards, and nobody answered the phone anymore. I was like, ‘Fuck.’ I ain’t call too many times. I just fell back like, damn. I missed the window.”

While the story was told in good fun, E-40 explained that if Drake was making music during their era, getting together on a track would have been a no-brainer.

“You know what it is?” 40 asked. “$hort, let me tell you something. If Drake was out when ‘Blow the Whistle’ first came out going crazy or ‘Tell Me When to Go,’ he would have been on the records. We had a relationship with him. We was cool. We would have been like, we send this over, he would have got on it right away because he get on hot shit. He get on n*gga’s shit that’s hot. You know what I’m saying? We catch one, I’m sure he’d get on that. Drake roll with me. I fuck with Drake.”

Drake has a history of showing love to the Bay Area, sampling Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle” and paying homage to the track on his song “For Free.” Meanwhile, E-40 made a cameo appearance in the music video for “The Motto” back in 2012.

Too Short added that he wants to get in the studio with Drake’s producers because he believes they make great music.

“It ain’t just that it’s Drake, though,” Short said. “It’s like what the music that comes from him and his producers. They like some good ass music, man. I’m like, I wouldn’t just mind being part of one of them damn songs at some point.”