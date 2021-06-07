It was only last month that Tion Wayne shared a No. 1 track with Russ Millions in “Body”, but now he’s back with another catchy drill number for our headtops. “Wow” is the title of Tion’s latest single, and it’s already being destined to do major things by fans.

Produced by CZR Beats and Pxtrik, the thumping 808 drums perfectly complement the rapper’s rapid-fire flow. Despite clocking in at under three minutes, “Wow” is full of quotable lines, such as: “You liar and you still struggle with the O, retire / Acting like you’re always on smoke, no fire / And you can’t defend your block, Maguire.” Tion snaps on the beat throughout with an almost grime energy.