Just six months after announcing that she was quitting music, Tierra Whack has returned with her latest project, a three-track EP titled Rap?.

Featuring “Stand Up,” which also comes with a video, “Meagan Good,” and “Millions,” Rap? serves as the official follow-up to her 2018 debut album, Whack World.

In tandem with the release Tierra joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss the new project, revealing that the 2019 film Joker, as well as a conversation with Jay-Z, inspired her new single, “Stand Up.”

“So I’ve seen the most recent Joker, the movie, about five times, it’s like one of my favorite movies,” Whack explained. “I watched it once just by myself when it first came out and then I had a conversation with Jay-Z and he was like, ‘Yo, you’re the joker of the game.’ And I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’ And he’s like, ‘You come off happy but there’s a dark side.’”

Whack added, “And honestly it stuck with me. And I’m just like, ‘you know what? That’s exactly who I am. I’m the joker, I’m the wild card.’ So yeah, I needed a record to make me feel badass, and that’s what Stand Up is.”

Stream Rap? now on all major platforms.