Tainy and Yandel have shared their joint album Dynasty.

The project is a celebration of the artists’ long-standing relationship and their part in the evolution of reggaeton. The pair have been working together for the last 16 years ever since Yandel was just 16-years-old.

“The time just felt right. Everything aligned: the moment in our careers and being together in the studio for a couple of days. Felt like it was supposed to happen,” Tainy said of the album in a press release.

Yandel added, “For me, [Tainy] is the best producer in Latin Music. He’s so ahead of his time and always takes rhythms and beats to another level. I’m happy to work on Dynasty with him. We are enjoying this experience to the max.”

The two musicians also recently partnered with Starter for a limited-edition collaboration with Greenhouse and Foot Locker, which takes elements from streetwear designs and combines them with classic Starter silhouettes.

