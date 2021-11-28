T-Pain has some new advice for younger artists who are trying to make it in the music industry.

“The way that artists are starting to believe that momentary popularity is better than longevity is super disturbing and really want y’all to think about the future and generational wealth,” the veteran musician wrote on Twitter Friday night. “It’s bigger than right now. You got a lot of lives in your hands and a generation to start.”

He didn’t point to any artists in particular. The Florida native often gives advice to fans and aspiring artists on social media. Back in July, he talked about making your own sound instead of copying current trends in music.

“You know when your shit sounds like somebody else’s shit,” he said on Twitch. “You’re making it because you’re in the studio like, ‘What’s the number one record now? We need to make another one of those.’ Stop doing that! Stop! You’re not original! Give me some original shit!

T-Pain has caught flack in the past for using auto-tune in his own music, even saying in an episode of Netflix’s This is Pop that he became severely depressed after Usher told Pain that he ruined music with his use of auto-tune. The two artists recently squashed any misunderstanding, when, on Nov. 22, they reconciled on stage at an event for Dave Chappelle’s new documentary, where T-Pain told Usher he loves him.