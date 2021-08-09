Jazz-loving UK producer Swindle has returned with his new single, “Darkest Hour”.

The London-based beatsmith has always exuded sonic range with his previous releases, whether it’s hard-hitting grime anthems or soul-soaked indie-rap gems. “Darkest Hour”—which features the soulful vocals of Daley and Poppy Ajudha—is a funk, jazz-laden R&B jam. The track is led by a Spanish guitar, with an expertly placed horn arrangement that gradually bubbles through.

“So pleased to get two power voices in Daley and Poppy Ajudha on one record,” says Swindle. “The song really speaks to the sentiment of our time in the studio, lifting each other up during a dark time. We recorded this song on the last night of the week-long session and basically had a party recording it.”