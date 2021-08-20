Swae Lee and Jhene Aiko have linked on a new track titled “In The Dark.”

The pop-infused record arrived on Friday and will be featured on the soundtrack for Marvel’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Throughout the song, Lee pleas with his ex-lover to treat him with the respect he deserves after changing her life with their relationship.

“Don’t leave me in the dark/I deserve more/I’m somebody’s reward,” Swae sings on the chorus before talking about the ways he spoiled his partner during their time together. “I gave her good vibes/Oh, you had a good run.”

For her verse, Jhene Aiko assures Swae Lee that she would never ghost him or leave him guessing about the way she feels.

“Baby, my love unconditional/It’s about more than material,” Aiko sings in response to Lee. “Don’t leave me hanging out in the cold/Somethings I don’t need to know, but don’t leave me in the dark.”

Speaking of soundtracks, Swae Lee previously linked with Post Malone on the hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse song “Sunflower.”

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will hit theaters on September 3 and stars Simu Liu in the titular role. Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Meng’er Zhang, Benedict Wong, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh will also star.

While you wait for the movie to arrive, listen to Swae Lee and Jhene Aiko’s new single, “In The Dark,” down below.