On a cold afternoon in late January, I find Spider Cuz in Bed-Stuy with the hopes of learning more about his origin story. At the door, I’m greeted by a large bulldog wearing a Spider-Man shirt. Her name is Gucci. Standing behind her is the man I came to meet, suited up in the full costume with a bottle of Henny near his feet.

We sit down at a table and he enthusiastically jumps into a saga about how he transformed from a gang-affiliated man who was “running around reckless” into a neighborhood hero with a six-figure social media following. As he speaks, he gets excited, throwing his hands in the air and yelling. Half a dozen times, to no one in particular, he shouts, “Are you shittin’ me?!” That’s when I realize the wild persona we see online is barely a shtick. He’s really like this. All the time.

As the story goes, the man under the suit was facing uncertainty before becoming Spider Cuz. Like many New Yorkers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was struggling to figure out where to direct his energy after being laid off from work. He was used to being the center of attention, with a reputation for being “a funny dude,” so when a $1,200 federal stimulus check was direct-deposited into his bank account, an idea popped into his head.

“I was like, ‘Fuck it, I’ll just get a costume.’”

A few days later, he went on Amazon and spent a portion of his stimulus check on an adult Spider-Man costume. When the suit finally arrived, he made his first public appearances by joining Black Lives Matter protesters in the streets of New York. Then, one day, he came across a video of a man walking through smoke at a Philadelphia protest, dressed in a full Batman suit. “All of a sudden, I had this idea,” he remembers. “Whoa, let's start some beef. Fuck it. What's the worst that could happen?”



He started yelling “fuck Batman” whenever he put on the suit, and on Aug. 31, he recorded a video, directly calling out the Philadelphia Batman. “I’m gonna violate you,” he said, with Crip beads hanging around his neck. “I’m gonna smack the shit out of you.”

Starting beef with Batman brought the attention he wanted. Soon, videos of Spider Cuz were getting reshared on popular Philadelphia Instagram accounts like Philly Scoop. And before long, he was a regular on pages like The Panic Room After Dark and Zoo York. Despite the love he was getting on social media, though, he admits that he wasn’t immediately accepted by everyone.

“I ain’t going to lie to you, being Crip and being a Spider-Man was kind of hard,” he says. “It was like, dawg, are they going to accept me?”