Soulja Boy says he doesn’t believe Young Dolph’s claim that he brings in $100,000 per show.

In a post on his Instagram Story this week, Dolph flexed about how much he was bringing in with each of his live performances. “How da fuck I’m a independent artist and gettin’ 100rax plus for a show?” wrote Dolph. “How da fuck @KeyGlock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?” When DJ Akademiks reposted the story, Soulja Boy decided to hop in the comments and give his thoughts.

“That’s big cap [cap emoji] They signed to @empire [laughing-crying emoji] I’m really 100% independent no cap,” wrote Soulja Boy. While it’s true that Dolph has released music with Empire in the past, Empire is actually a music distribution company, not a label. Dolph’s own record label, Paper Route Empire, signed a partnership deal with Empire for distribution in 2018.

“Young Dolph if you don’t get your bitch-ass artists out my motherfuckin’ DMs, n***a,” said Soulja Boy in a follow-up post on his Instagram Story after he suggested Key Glock hopped in his private messages. “Fuck Paper Route, fuck Key Glock, fuck Young Dolph, fuck all y’all n***as.”

He then proceeded to share his alleged DMs with Key Glock.