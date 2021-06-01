Sha Hef and producer 183rd are set to drop their Weight Watchers EP this Friday (June 4) and “Money Counter” is the first single. Both guys have great chemistry having worked a bunch in the past already. We premiered their track “Time Zones” featuring Jim Jones back in November and needless to say, all of their songs bang. The video was shot and edited by The Daily Gems and it features Hunnid Round Hef cleaning his bread with Ahk in a smoke shop.

Hef had this to say about the single and how it set the tone for the entire project with 183rd:

“‘Money Counter’ set the the tone for the project even though production-wise it stands alone. As far as the project goes? It’s just two guys up from Uptown poppin’ our hit shit at the highest level.”

The Weight Watchers EP will feature Fred the Godson, Flee Lord, DZA, and Nym Lo. Be sure to check that out this Friday.