Saweetie has addressed the continued controversy surrounding Dr. Luke, with whom she’s collaborated on multiple songs, in a new interview.

Deep into a new profile of the Pretty Bitch Music artist by Hunter Harris, the topic of the songwriter/producer—who’s been accused of sexual assault and battery by Kesha—was broached. Notably, the Vulture-housed discussion was conducted in multiple parts, with the first conversation taking place last summer.

“I’m so green,” Saweetie said then. At the time, the Luke-assisted “Tap In” had just been released.

“Maybe that’s a double-edged sword because I’m coming into the studio and I’m not knowing who these people are,” Saweetie added at the time, noting that she didn’t know about the allegations against Luke until after they had worked together.

In January of this year, “Best Friend”—a collab with Kemosabe Records signee Doja Cat—was released. The track, which is slated to appear on Saweetie’s upcoming debut studio album, also boasts writing and production credits from Luke. The profile sees Saweetie—this time speaking with Harris in 2021—being asked why she continues to work with the produce, whose recent credits also include tracks for DaBaby and Kim Petras, among others.