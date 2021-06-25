Rising Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Saint Bodhi has returned with her sleek new single “Hurt Like Me,” and a music video that shows her letting out her frustrations.

Saint Bodhi’s latest single since the arrival of her debut album Mad World arrived in October via Def Jam, “Hurt Like Me” showcases her captivating vocals and creativity. With songwriting credits for ASAP Rocky, Kevin Gates, and Jaden Smith among others, Bodhi has already proven she’s one to watch. With the “Hurt Like Me” video, premiering above, she’s proving to be just as capable writing for herself as she is for others.

“This song is for anyone who’s ever been wronged by their partner and wishes they could break every window and slash every tire," Bodhi told Complex. "Just don’t actually do it, because like I said lawyers in L.A. are too expensive."

Earlier this year, Bodhi collaborated with Marvel Comics for her own character-specific short stories for Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Black Panther run. She created an “emotional story grounded in tragedy and acceptance” for Storm, which arrived in comic shops in February.

Watch the video for Saint Bodhi’s “Hurt Like Me” up top.