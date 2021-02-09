Benzino continues his crusade against Eminem and Royce da 5’9” by challenging the rappers to a boxing match.

During an IG Live with Queenzflip, the 55-year-old claimed that he’s ready to put on the gloves against Royce and Em for charity.

“I will fight any one of these n***as. At 55-and-a-half-years-old. I will step in the ring with any of these n***as,” he said. “I feel like I’m in great shape. I would love to step in the ring with Royce or Eminem. And we can do it like men. We got gloves on. The fuck? Then after, we can shake hands and all of this will be over with.”

During the rest of the IG Live session, Benzino made it clear that he’s owed an apology from nearly everyone in the music industry for the way they treated him.

As expected, Royce—a known boxing fanatic—caught wind of Benzino’s challenge. Instead of taking it seriously, the Detroit native took to Instagram to show off his video editing skills.

“Ladies n Gentlemen I was bored tonight so I figured I’d work on my editing skills,” Royce captioned the heavily edited version of Benzino’s challenge. “ And without further a due, I give you @queenzflip and the Amazingly delusional, Ray “You owe me a Pology” Benzino👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 Enjoy …..”