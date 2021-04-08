Be honest with yourself, nothing on The White Album slaps as hard as “Elevators.” This is the same self-realization that comedian, Ron Funches, forced on Twitter, creating a social media frenzy.

Earlier this week, Funches offered some advice to humanitarians that started with them taking an objective look at one of music’s most popular bands.

When society admits OutKast is better than The Beatles then we can truly start healing. — Funch (@RonFunches) April 4, 2021

“When society admits OutKast is better than The Beatles then we can truly start healing,” Funches wrote.

Not only did this atomic bomb of a tweet start World War III on the timeline, but it also happened across the ATLiens’ desks.

Although the group’s Twitter account acknowledged the chaos, it’s unlikely the Big Boi or Andre 3000 are actually concerned with the crumbling world around them. On Wednesday, Big Boi posted a video of him introducing his grandson, Antwan André Patton III, to the world.

Twan 1 & Twan III... Papi San and the Boy 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Xoa5SvSzls — Big Boi (@BigBoi) April 7, 2021

“Look at my calve muscles,” the 46-year-old said. “Still can chase after the chil’ren. Plan your life accordingly.”

3 Stacks, on the other hand, is a wondering, rich nomad. It’s likely that he hasn’t touched a phone in days. Instead, he’s probably in some obscure city, wearing overalls, and playing a weird-looking flute—or some other woodwind—for unsuspecting fans.