More than two years after the release of his debut album, Roddy Ricch has returned with his highly-anticipated follow-up, Live Life Fast.

Featuring appearances from Future, Jamie Foxx, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley, Live Life Fast is a star-studded affair. The production side of the record is handled by some heavy hitters, too, including Mustard, Southside, TM88, Kenny Beats, Boi-1da, and Ronny J, among others.

The 25-song project is nearly all new material from the Compton rapper; only the Mustard-produced “Late at Night” was previously available, with the single reaching No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the lead-up to the release of the album, Roddy Ricch shared a preview of the intro track with a dramatic trailer. “My OG P told me, the goal in life was to have fast money, fast bitches, and fast cars. But the consequences behind that life is glory. But all fast things must slow down,” he said in the clip. “And at some point, life will force you to stop. His result was 26 years in a federal penitentiary. I’ve realized I’ve lived fast. I want to take my time. Time is the most expensive luxury in the world. It’s something you spend, and never get back. But you never know how much you have left.”

The Los Angeles Chargers also teased the album-closing track “25 Million” ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Complex’s cover story with Roddy Ricch earlier this year, the rapper shared what fans could expect from his next project. “I’m going to bring fans into my world more,” he said. “I’m learning the balance. Like, OK, I’m not on Instagram, so I feel like I’ve got to bring them into my life more so they can feel me a little more.”

He added: “There’s all the old fans I had when I first started rapping, and these new fans that I got since the big album and Grammys and everything. So I want to bridge the gap between my old fans and my new fans. That’s what I’m on a mission to do with this next situation that I’m working on.”

Listen to Roddy Ricch’s latest album Live Life Fast below.