Taylor Swift knows the feeling of topping the charts “All Too Well.”

The pop star is expected to reach the Billboard 200 once again next week with Red (Taylor’s Version), her second re-recorded release on her quest to take back her music even without ownership of her masters.

As projected by Hits Daily Double, Swift’s first week sales will likely smash the 291,000 she earned with Fearless (Taylor’s Version), as Red is on the road to a whopping 450,000-500,000 in first-week activity. With those numbers, TS will have earned the second best-selling record of the year in first-week sales – falling behind Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which earned 613,000 during its first week in September.

Streams take up most of the output, with Red likely seeing 200 million streams in week one, accounting for somewhere between 160,000 and 190,000 equivalent album units.

Swift racked in more streams than with 2020’s folklore (by 10 million) – making the latest re-release the most streamed album by a woman on Spotify in a single day, according to the outlet.

But even with these records, things will likely be demolished once Adele comes through with her upcoming album 30 later this month.

For now though, there’s no better time to check out Taylor’s latest 10-minute performance of “All Too Well” – from last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where she also starred in digital short “Three Sad Virgins” alongside Pete Davidson.