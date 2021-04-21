Baby Blue, member of R&B/hip-hop group Pretty Ricky and cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, has reportedly been shot by two armed robbers outside a bowling alley in Florida and is in critical condition.

Sources connected with the artist—born Diamond Blue Smith—told the Shade Room he was injured in the shooting around midnight at SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida on Monday. TMZ also reported the news, citing law enforcement.

Before the shooting, two unknown suspects reportedly approached two victims, one of them being Blue, in the parking lot. This led to an altercation and a robbery of a gold chain necklace, according to the Davie Police Department. One suspect then fired and hit a victim in a shoulder, before they were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Hollywood Unlocked shared an Instagram message reportedly from Blue’s team Wednesday, which read that the MC “shuts down two armed men” and was at the location for a release party for his new single:

Pretty Ricky has been active since 1997 and had a successful run in the mid-00s, with gold-certified records Bluestars and Late Night Special, as well as their two platinum singles “Grind on Me” and “On the Hotline.”

A release from the DPD on the Monday bowling alley shooting, which TSR connected to Blue, read, “We’re currently seeking information regarding the suspect(s). One suspect wearing a black hoodie with a face covering, second suspect wearing a grey hoodie with face covering. … It is believed there is no specific, outstanding threat to the community at this time. The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence. This investigation is still active and ongoing, updates may be released as they become available.”