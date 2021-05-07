The intersections between dancehall, R&B and Afrobeats have proven to be a practically never-ending source of inspiration for artists in recent years. Between all the swinging rhythms, sun-scorched melodies and deep grooves, there’s plenty for musicians to get creative with—which is where Hackney-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Lavaud (pronounced “La-Vo”) comes in.

Today, the British-Mauritian artist is dropping her debut EP, King Vaud, and to celebrate she’s also sharing visuals for its title track.

Fusing R&B with dancehall and Afrobeats, the track was produced by seasoned Nigerian hit-maker Tuzi; but the Afro-Caribbean connection doesn’t stop there. For the visuals, Vaud leaned into that theme even further, jetting out to Jamaica with director Christina Nwabugo to give the track the glamorous, high-end visuals it deserves.

Hit play on the video above to see Vaud and then dip into the King Vaud EP below.