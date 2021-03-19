At midnight last night, rising R&B star JVCK JAMES dropped his JOYRIDE EP, an adventurous six-tracker with a sky high production value. The East London talent hasn’t really stopped at all since he first set out back in 2017, gathering incredible pace and pushing himself harder and harder with a relentless release schedule. To celebrate the EP’s arrival, he’s just shared a stunning short film to go with it. Directed by Stormzy and Jorja Smith collaborator Fenn O’Meally, the video’s bookended by a woman’s voice who extols the virtue of self-worth and warns against seeking love and, by extension, validation in the wrong places.

Production on the JOYRIDE EP comes from Nana Rogues, GA, Joe Reeves, Jackum, Frankie Joe Harrison and William Pache, and when taken with O’Meally’s ultra stylish, almost arthouse visuals, it becomes clear that JVCK JAMES’ artistic vision is only getting more ambitious.