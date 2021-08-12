In recent years, Irish hip-hop has exploded in both popularity and creativity, forging an identity beyond simply rapping in Irish accents. A large part of that is owed to the tireless work of local rapper God Knows and his Narolane label, a highly prolific outlet catching a lot of attention. A prime example is Denise Chaila’s “Water”, which GK also featured on, but today the label co-founder is ready with his own release, “Glory”, which which features South African-born, Kerry-raised soul singer Senita Appiakorang.

Produced by God Knows’ brother, Godwin Jonas, “Glory” combines hip-hop with a swirl of South African influences, including Amapiano, jazz and deep house. It’s the perfect bed for both artists’ contrasting styles; GK’s light-footed flow fits well on the jumpy club rhythms and Senita’s room-filling, almost euphoric vocals were purpose-built for the SA club energy.

For the visuals, GK’s called on another Narolane member, director Stephen Hall. Calling to mind the turn-of-the-millennium days when music videos were recorded from TV and rewatched on VHS with, let’s be honest, mixed results. It’s lo-fi, but there’s a mercurial glamour and richness that’s hard to define. A glorious rush of nostalgia for anyone old enough to remember the pre-YouTube days.

Speaking on the video, director Stephen Hall comments: “I wanted to create something that was authentically God Knows, and something that had subtle nods to his previous music videos, whilst forging a new path for his Narolane journey. It was such an incredible experience shooting this music video. I’ve never had a shoot where people listened to the song on repeat between takes when the camera wasn’t rolling, just because they couldn’t get enough of it.”

