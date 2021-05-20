When Potter Payper returned to us last year, he did so at the apex of the pandemic, but he didn’t let that slow him down one bit. Instead he released the 2020 Vision EP and then followed it up with the monumental Training Day 3, which shot up to number 3 in the albums chart.

A year later and he’s still firing on all cylinders because he’s just dropped off a new freestyle, “Topshottas”, along with a massive announcement—he has just signed to 0207 Def Jam, the UK iteration of the hip-hop institution headed up by co-presidents Alex and Alec Boateng, MD Amy Tettey, marketing director Jacqueline Eyewe, A&R director Char Grant, and creative director Wretch 32.

The freestyle itself, which pairs his typically poetic take on street hustling with speaker-rattling bass patterns, comes with visuals from director Darnell Elias DePradine who puts the rapper at the head of a class of aspiring students, hanging on his every word as he lets them in on his secrets to success.

Speaking on the visual, DePradine said: “The coming together of the video was really smooth. We collaborated well with Groundworks to create a theme of mass production. Working with such a great production crew allowed us to go really tech-heavy on the approach and achieve some great angles. Potter is a great performer; his energy is always high so when the technical aspects came in, it worked together to make an amazing video.”

Potter will be heading out on a five-date tour across the UK in September, stopping off at Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and London. Head here for tickets and more info.