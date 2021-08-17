Manchester-born singer/songwriter Pip Millett has ascended from musical up-and-comer to one of UK R&B’s finest in three short years. After breaking major ground with her 2018 sleeper hit “Make Me Cry” and its COLORS performance, Millett has gone from strength to strength with each passing release.

Following her sucker-punch of a track “Running” with grime legend Ghetts, and the bass-heavy but personal “Hard Life”, the 23-year-old’s second EP, Motion Sick, has arrived. With production from Joice and Josh Crooker, Millett melds together a vintage soul template with fresh, masterful songwriting making for a truly memorable listen.

A project highlight is the Gaidaa-assisted, neo-soul number “Sad Girls”, which subtly samples Super Beagle’s dancehall classic “Dust A Sound Boy” as well as the aforementioned “Hard Life”, which communicates the EP’s core themes of womanhood, struggle and overcoming hardship.

“I have often felt lost when things around me have started to change,” says Millett. “In recent times I’ve realised I’m simply Motion Sick. My core self is still there, but without change, there cannot be any growth. Motion Sick is about the various changes in my life. With this change, I have tried to find comfort in the simple things.”

In just five tracks, Pip Millett has crafted one of the most replayable R&B efforts this year, and we can’t help but wonder what’s on the horizon for her in the coming months.

Peep the visuals for “Hard Life” above, and stream Motion Sick in full below.