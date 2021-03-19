Paloma Mami reached another career milestone this week with the release of her debut studio album, Sueños de Dalí.

The bilingual project delivers 11 tracks, including singles like “Goteo,” “Religiosa,” “For Ya,” “Mami,” and “Traumada”; the latter of which received the visual treatment at midnight Friday.

“I always had a vision of my debut album being just me to show the world who I am as an artist,” she said in a statement. “This is my work of art and like any timeless painting you can’t see it just once you have to appreciate it and study it to understand it fully. Every time you look at it you discover something new and I hope everyone takes their time enjoying it as much as I enjoyed making it for you. I’m excited to continue making music and collaborating now that my debut album is out!”

You can stream Sueños de Dalí now on all major platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

The album comes less than two months after Mami released her “QueLoQue” track with Major Lazer. It also arrives fresh off the release of Paloma’s Bershka collaborative collection, which includes sweats, bodysuits, kimonos, dresses, and a grip of accessories.