Battle rapping his way through prison, OT the Real fought tirelessly to establish himself as one of Philly’s most recognized underground voices. After years of grinding it out, he’s achieved that feat.

As his career continues to heat up, OT has returned today with some new heat featuring Benny the Butcher. “Coke & Guns,” premiering above, has grimy organ-driven loops courtesy of DJ Green Lantern, serving as the perfect setting for OT the Real’s meaningful bars.

“Coke & Guns” serves as the lead single off a lengthier collaborative project the DJ and MC have in the works titled Broken Glass. Set for release on Dec. 10, the project features appearances from Benny, Uncle Murda, ETO and Millyz.

“It was dope working with Green,” OT told Complex. “He’s a legend and his shit is still fire as ever. We took our time with this one!”

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Benny the Butcher Inks Record Deal With Def Jam

“OT the Real gets it!” added DJ Green Lantern. “The ‘it’ is in the details of his rhymes and the authenticity. That’s what caught my attention...I reached out and we locked in and made something special with Broken Glass.”

Benny expressed his support for OT, calling the MC the “only, only white rapper in rap with street credibility he can stand on.”

OT the Real’s new project will follow in the footsteps of The Irishman, which he released earlier this year with New York’s the Heatmakerz.

Check out “Coke & Guns” above.

Broken Glass tracklist

1. “Coke & Guns” f/ Benny the Butcher

2. “4 Wheeler”

3. “Go to War” f/ Millyz

4. “The Wheels Fall Off”

5. “The Details”

6. “So Foul” f/ Uncle Murda and Eto

7. “You Do It”

8. “Serious Shit” f/ SKNJ

9. “You Are Who You Eat With, Pt. II”

10. “DJ Green Lantern Freestyle”

11. “I Got You”