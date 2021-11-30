Unfortunately, we are still very much in the middle of the limitlessly grueling pandemic era, which now features a new variant by the name of Omicron. And thanks to the high amount of shared letters between the two names, the emergence of Omicron has also inadvertently caused an uptick in commentary of the Omarion variety.

In recent days, Omarion and/or B2K enthusiasts of all levels have taken to Twitter to cope via everything from repurposing hits (including the Neptunes-produced “Touch”) to superimposing images of the coronavirus onto the singer’s face.

During a Roosevelt Room speech on Monday that focused on updates about the variant, which doesn’t actually have anything to do with the Grammy-nominated O artist, President Joe Biden thanked the scientific community in South Africa for their swift action and transparency.

“Sooner or later, we’re going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States,” Biden said. “We’ll have to face this new threat just as we have faced those that have come before it.” In the same speech, Biden also explained that while Omicron is indeed “a cause for concern,” it is not a reason to panic.

As always, being fully vaccinated (and boosted) is the sensible way to live. With concern surrounding the latest variant updates continuing to build, health officials (as well as anyone with even the most basic level of common sense) are again urging those who have thus far refused vaccinations to wise up and make an appointment.

While we wait for more updates on Omicron, pause the gloom for a moment by enjoying a selection of Omarion-focused variant commentary below. The playful jokes arrive following Omarion’s recent completion of the Millennium Tour with Bow Wow. In a reflective Instagram note to fans over the weekend, Omarion teased that he has big plans for what’s next, for both himself and the “Millennium Tour saga” at large.