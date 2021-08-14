Following their well-received singles “Colonization” and “Drunk Guitar” with Potter Payper, East London Afroswing outfit NSG are back with another catchy one in “Petite”, the third drop from their upcoming, as-yet-untitled debut album.

Mojo, OGD, Papii Abz, Mxjib, Dope and Kruddz all do their thing on JAE5’s dreamy, laid-back production (that sax section!), allowing each of their unique styles to shine through. It might be the middle of August, but the track’s energy is vibrant enough to keep summer fever rolling for the rest of the year.