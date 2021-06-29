A Verzuz battle between hip-hop legends N.O.R.E. and Beanie Sigel might be looming on the horizon.

N.O.R.E. called into the Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning and voiced his feelings about possibly going against Sigel, saying that while he respects him, he thinks they’re in two different leagues if you discount the work Beanie has done with Jay-Z.

“If you want to compare us on paper, it’s no match,” N.O.R.E. said. “Let me just be clear, everything I’ve said about Beanie Sigel, I’m joking about Beanie Sigel. I’m trying to be funny, but at the end of the day I want to teach him a lesson that loyalty is better than anything. A lot of people still don’t forgive Beans for dissing the god of hip-hop, let’s just be clear.”

The diss tracks N.O.R.E. is referring to were a string of records Sigel released dissing Jay-Z and several other emcees.

N.O.R.E. also took to Instagram to share a picture of him on the phone with Jay-Z, saying Hov has his money on N.O.R.E. if he were to go up against Sigel in a Verzuz battle.

Beanie hit the comments of N.O.R.E.’s post, saying he accepts any challenge and wants to put the Verzuz together.

“No No No☝🏾 to late Chico,” Beanie wrote in the comments. “Let’s get it, i was fall back working on myself minding my business… The sign at the zoo say don’t poke the bear! you done woke up a grizzly!! Let’s do it.”

Beanie then reposted N.O.R.E.’s original post, saying it looks like Hov is actually telling him he messed up by challenging Beanie in the first place.

There’s no word yet on whether N.O.R.E and Beanie Sigel will make this Verzuz official, but with all the challenges already issued on both sides, it might just be a matter of time.