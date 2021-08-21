Newham-raised rap star Morrisson has been in music for well over a decade now, and despite blessing speakers across the land with bangers like last month’s “Blama” with Steel Banglez and Tion Wayne, and the Aitch-assisted “House & Garage”, Morrisson hasn’t dropped a project since 2009’s The Best Of Morrisson.

Fans can rest easy now as the artist has finally shared his highly-anticipated EP, Guilty. With cameos from Loski, Aitch, Kelly Kiara and Jordan, the seven-track project is short, sweet and accomplishes everything it sets out to do. Production-wise, the EP’s handled by Steel Banglez, Harry James, BKAY, Lizzy Beatz, and Straynane.

Street-level raps make up the bulk of this project—along with some calmer moments like the previously mentioned “House & Garage”. “Lifestyle” is another highlight which sees Morrisson offload a laid-back flow over a DJ Mustard-esque, West Coast-inspired beat.

Press play on the Guilty EP in full below.