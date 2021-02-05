Morray has unleashed his newest music video for the song “Kingdom.”

On the track, produced by ForeignGotEm & Dzimi, the North Carolina rapper hopes to create sustainability for his family, friends, and community. The JaxOfNorth visual shows Morray trying to sell his CDs outside a supermarket, playing board games with his family, and more. The latest song follows a string of hits, including Morray’s breakout song “Quicksand” and his first single of 2021, “Big Decisions.

“I made ‘Kingdom’ to remind myself of why I started this whole journey, and that was to work hard to be able to provide security for my family and the people closest to me,” he said in a statement.

Watch the Fayetteville native’s latest video at the top.

