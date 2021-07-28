Rapper Money Mitch died this week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with police, WPEC reports. He was 23 years old.

The incident took place last Friday (July 23) in Lake Park, Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it had Money Mitch under surveillance in connection to a murder investigation. While executing a traffic stop, the Atlanta rapper reportedly got out of an Uber that he was riding in and started firing at Palm Beach County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said deputies returned fire but missed. They then found Money Mitch in an apartment one block away, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

Frank DeMario, of PB Sheriff’s Office, told WPTV they thought the rapper had been wounded in the shootout but found out that he fatally shot himself.

“We followed him to a building and on the second floor, we noticed some blood droppings on the first floor. We thought he was wounded,” DeMario said. “We didn’t have any involvement in the shooting.”

According to WPEC, the two police officers who fired at Money Mitch are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Meanwhile, the shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office.