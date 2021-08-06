Method Man has officially entered the world of non-fungible tokens, and to kick off his entrance he has decided to launch his own comic universe.

According to Rolling Stone, Method Man will be launching a comic series titled Tical World which will be available exclusively through NFT. In conjunction with New York artist Alex Smetsky, the NFT will include a 3D-enabled digital animation illustrating the origin story of Tical World. The comic series is based on unreleased audio recordings with music by Method Man.

The first installment of the collection, “Part 1: The Origin,” offers different characters, animations, artwork, and unreleased music accessible as NFTs. Physical copies of the creative pieces found in Tical World will be available exclusively through Meth’s athleisure line, Tical Athletics. VIP gold cardholders will be able to purchase physical versions there.

In other NFT rap news, Variety reported this week that Eminem is among several angel investors who’ve contributed to the first round of funding for MakersPlace. MakersPlace is a non-fungible token market for buying and selling digital artwork and other creations.

“We see this fundraise as continued validation for our mission,” CEO Dannie Chu said in a statement. “We will continue to push boundaries and empower digital creators with better tools and services, while finding more ways to introduce digital art and NFTs to a mainstream collector audience.”

This news follows Em launching Shady Con, a digital festival that allows fans to own a Shady-approved NFT collectible.