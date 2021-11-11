Social media can be a crazy place that distorts your perception of reality, and Meek Mill is tired of it. On Thursday, the Philadelphia rapper took to Twitter to say that he’d be taking a break from the platform.

“About to take a break from social media … I see too much crazy shit,” Meek tweeted. He followed that up by tweeting that he’s concerned for the younger generation who grew up with social media always in their lives.

“Being a young kid gotta be confusing as shit in these times of social media….. I be lost seeing some of this stuff,” he wrote.

Meek stepping away from social media for an unknown period comes after the rapper publically criticized his record deal, claiming that he hasn’t seen any of the money he makes from his music.

“ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!!” Meek tweeted about three weeks ago.

It’s unclear whether his label woes were ever resolved after these tweets, or if they’re connected with his upcoming social media hiatus.