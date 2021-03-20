The dust has barely settled since M1llionz dropped “Badnis” and his collab with Cashh, “Pounds & Dollars”, but the Brum drill hero is already back with “How Many Times”, this time teaming up with fellow 0121 native Lotto Ash for a much smoother drop.

Produced by TSB, the new track’s still driven by the kind of sliding bass that runs through his other tunes, but here M1llionz takes a different tac, looking back on life and weighing up his decisions for better or worse. M1llionz is still tough in his delivery, but Ash’s fluid vocals temper the harshness and give the track its gentle bounce.