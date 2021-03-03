In an effort to prevent evaporation, Ludacris is taking to the skies.

On Tuesday, Ludacris shared a clip to Instagram showing himself piloting a plane. In the clip, available below, the Chicken-n-Beer artist is seen rocking a Bose headset while surveying the ether before eventually offering a quick glance of confidence to the camera.

“If You Don’t Evolve, You’ll Evaporate,” Luda said in the post’s caption:

Fat Joe, Jamie Foxx, Cam’ron, Big K.R.I.T., and were quick to hop in the comments with varying seals of enthusiastic approval. Meanwhile, others—including Chance the Rapper and Luda fans—hit the tweets to celebrate the Disturbing tha Peace founder and Fast & Furious franchise star’s piloting prowess.

In January, a regional Georgia NBC affiliate reported that Ludacris’ car—a black Mercedes-Benz—was stolen while he was stopped at an ATM. Atlanta authorities were able to track the car to a location in the northwest area of the city, but only found the property of Luda’s at the address. From there, the car was ultimately discovered inside a parking deck and returned to Luda.

And just last month, Luda Can’t Cook—a new one-hour culinary special on Discovery+—was announced.

“The whole ‘Luda can’t cook’ is only 99 percent true,” Luda told the Associated Press of the project. “There’s 1 percent; I can cook tacos.”

For now, the release date for F9—the next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise—is set for May 28 of this year. Luda is joined in the main cast by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and John Cena.

In the meantime, here’s more on Luda’s Instagrammed flying: