While Logic has faced his fair share of harassment throughout his career, it’s impossible to ignore the positive impact he’s had on the culture. That’s particular true for his suicide prevention song “1-800-273-8255,” whose positive influence he explores in his memoir, The Bright Future.

“But more than the sales or the money was the feeling that I’d had an impact on the culture,” Logic said about the song in an excerpt from the book, shared by GQ. “Calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline spiked by something like 50 percent. I wanted to bring these issues of mental health and suicide to the forefront of people’s minds and make them stop and look and pay attention, and I did.”

However, the rapper goes on to describe how the impact of the song eventually morphed into criticism as well, calling it a “tsunami of hate.”

“The blowback and abuse I’d experienced in the wake of the VMAs was like nothing I’d ever experienced,” he wrote. “Everything I’d seen up to that point was mild in comparison. It was a tsunami of hate, and I couldn’t turn it off.”