Logic is gearing up to release his memoir This Bright Future, under his government name, Bobby Hall.

The book follows his life, from his childhood riddled with abuse and neglect to his successful career as a music artist, with book publisher Simon & Schuster describing the memoir as a “raw and unfiltered journey” into Logic’s mind. The rapper shared a few audiobook clips from This Bright Future, one of which details a sexual abuse incident that involves a nine-year-old Logic and his father’s girlfriend, Donna.

In the excerpt, Logic describes Donna as “the crypt keeper from Tales from the Crypt but with a Van Halen hairstyle,” as well as a drug addict and alcoholic. He goes into depth about the incident in question, which happened when he was eating Skittles in the laundry room at his dad’s home with Donna.

“I don’t remember exactly how it happened but she was definitely drunk and she walked over to me and she took some of my Skittles and she put them in her mouth and she said, ‘Hey, come here.’ So I walked over to her and she leaned down and she passed the Skittles from her mouth to my mouth, which then turned into her tongue-kissing me. It was more than one Skittle—I could really taste the rainbow and the cigarettes and the ginger ale and the lipstick, like all of it at the same time.”

He continues, “I look back as an adult and obviously it was wrong and creepy and weird, but I won’t lie. As a kid, I was like, ‘Awesome! Nice!’ which is this weird double-standard we live with where if any man does anything, it’s abuse, but if it’s some hot lady teacher, it’s somehow not as bad, even though it is.” He also explains that the moment didn’t go beyond that.

Logic has touched on sexual abuse before, regarding his sisters and mother. Back in 2014, he told Complex that as a kid, he felt helpless during these situations.

“I think it was just who I was and God,” Logic said when explaining why he didn’t replicate the abuse he saw. “When I saw my mom getting her ass whooped by various men right in front of me or it was sitting in the same room as my sisters getting sexually assaulted as a little child and I couldn’t do anything… It’s crazy that that didn’t make me go out and put my hands on women.”

This Bright Future arrives on Sept. 7.